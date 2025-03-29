$200 million worth Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about "doing something just for money"

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan recently got honest about the topic of doing something just for money without having any passion for it.

Ad

Rogan has always advocated for getting money first and then planning your escape through it. On his come-up, Rogan was mainly doing comedy shows across America. Thr 57-year-old became famous after serving as a host of the popular TV show Fear Factor. Rogan has been commentating in the UFC for more than two decades now and has always been an admirer of the sport.

According to the comedian, one must get his finances secured first, even if it means doing a bad job. Speaking in episode #2296 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Once you get all the extra money you don't have to really do that anymore. And that's when you got to decide like what do you like. One of the things that I had to decide after I did Fear Factor, I was like Okay no more of that please.I did it one more time, when in 2011 Fear Factor came back for a brief amount of time.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"There's a different thing that's happening when you're doing something just for money you know you're just like okay it's worth it, it's worth it for this amount of money. And then you got to know what to do with that money, like plan your escape."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:42:54):

Ad

Joe Rogan puts forward a striking-only segment to the UFC

Joe Rogan was a lifelong mixed martial artist and practised Taekwondo, and is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Speaking on his podcast in a JRE Fight Companion episode, Rogan wanted the UFC to explore kickboxing with MMA gloves inside an octagon. He said:

"If you only like stand-up fights, it's not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring... The knockouts are f**king crazy... Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. It would be dope. Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.