2022 ADCC World Championships Day 1 full results: Gordon Ryan, Gabi Garcia and more advance to the semis after dominant displays

The ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship is back and underway at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. 96 athletes are vying for the most prestigious title in submission grappling, across five men's divisions and two women's divisions.

Day one of the ADCC World Championships kicked off with a round of 16 bouts across all divisions. In men's +99KG, Gordon Ryan, Victor Hugo, Haisam Rida, Roosevelt Sousa, Felipe Pena, Max Gimenis, Nick Rodriguez, and John Hansen all progressed to the quarterfinals to face each other.

Elizabeth Turner @eIizaturner



Gordon Ryan, the man who needs no introduction, submits Vinicius Gazola in the finals of the -99kg division with a one arm choke. In 2019, Gordon secured 6/8 submissions, Saturday he will be doing the +99kg and Superfight!



Gordon Ryan, the man who needs no introduction, submits Vinicius Gazola in the finals of the -99kg division with a one arm choke. In 2019, Gordon secured 6/8 submissions, Saturday he will be doing the +99kg and Superfight!

In the men's -99KG round of 16, Kaynan Duarte, Elder Cruz, Craig Jones, Vinicius Ferreira, Kyle Boehm, Rafael Lovato Jr., Nicholas Meregali, and Yuri Simoes all got through to the quarterfinals.

The men's 88KG round of 16 matchups saw Matheus Diniz, Lucas Barbosa, Vagner Rocha, Giancarlo Bodoni, Mason Fowler, Eoghan O'Flanagan, Pedro Marinho, and Josh Hinger advance to the quarters.

At 77KG, JT Torres, Mateusz Szczecinski, PJ Barch, Mica Galvao, Dante Leon, Renato Canuto, Kade Ruotolo, and Roberto Jimenez all won in the round of 16.

In the lightest men's division of 66KG, Sam McNally, Diogo Reis, Gabriel Sousa, Jeremy Skinner, Fabricio Andrey, Diego Oliveira, Kenny Maciel and Josh Cisneros secured a quarterfinal spot each.

The ADCC World Championships feature only two women's divisions with eight competitors in each. Thus, the women's ADCC competition begins from the quarterfinal stage.

At -60KG, returning ADCC champion Bia Basilio submitted Julia Maele with a rear naked choke. Brianna Ste-Marie controlled her bout against Elvira Karppinen to score the victory. Ffion Davies was clinical as she racked up points and then eventually submitted Adele Fornarino. Bia Mesquita pounced on an error from Mayssa Bastos to win her match.

In the heavier women's division of +60KG, four-time champion Gabi Garcia dominated Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths while Amy Campo won against familiar foe Elizabeth Clay. Newest entrants Eleftheria Christodolou and Rafaela Guedes had a tight match that was won out by the latter. To round it off, Kendall Reusing defeated Giovanna Jara with the help of a guillotine.

2022 ADCC World Championships Day 1 men's quarterfinals

In the +99KG quarters, Ryan won 8-0 against Hugo to secure his second win and progress to the semifinals. Sousa joined him after a narrow win over Rida. Pena submitted Gimenis via rear-naked choke to progress in the opposite bracket and will face Rodriguez, who won with the same move against Hansen.

The -99KG division saw Duarte hold on to his lead to win against Cruz. Lovato Jr. also got a close win over Ferreira. Jones capitalized on a rash move from Boehm to submit him via guillotine. Meregali got through against Simoes by a referee's decision after 15 scoreless minutes.

In the 88KG bracket, Bodoni took out reigning champion Diniz to progress to the semifinals. A teammate battle between Barbosa and Hinger was won by Barbosa by a landslide. O'Flanagan pulled off a huge upset by executing the heel hook finish on Fowler. Rocha also won by referee's decision following overtime.

The 77KG quarters featured Barch defying all odds by defeating Torres in the quarterfinals, while Ruotolo's impressive run ended at the hands of Jimenez. However, first-timer Galvao submitted Canuto to move on. Leon also won out against Szczecinski.

In the 66KG division, another teammate clash saw Reis win out against Andrey by referee's decision. Cisneros then won an intense back-and-forth between him and McNally. Maciel was leglocked and submitted by Oliveira while Sousa submitted Skinner via mounted triangle choke.

