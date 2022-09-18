2022 ADCC World Championships Day 2 match-ups and brackets: What are the semifinal match-ups in store for Day 2?

The 2022 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship is at its halfway point, with only the last day to go. Day 2 will see the champions crowned in each of the seven competing divisions, five men's and two women's divisions.

The +90KG men's division semifinals feature an exciting matchup between takedown specialist Nick Rodriguez and defensive maestro Felipe Pena. The other semifinal pits the three-time ADCC world champion Gordon Ryan against newcomer Roosevelt Sousa.

The -90KG men's semis are also packed with veteran performers, with Nicholas Meregali the least experienced of them all. He will square off against Craig Jones, and the winner of that fight will take on the winner of reigning +99 champion Kaynan Duarte vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.

At 88KG, the respective reigning silver medalists from the 99KG and 77KG divisions, Vagner Rocha and Lucas Barbosa will meet for the first time at 88KG for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Bodoni, who submitted the reigning champion, will take on Eoghan O'Flanagan.

#BJJTwitter #ADCC Giancarlo SUBMITS Mathues Diniz in a major upset!! He secured his spot to Day 2. Giancarlo SUBMITS Mathues Diniz in a major upset!! He secured his spot to Day 2. #BJJTwitter #ADCC https://t.co/F04jg4Pc8o

The 77KG division sees a host of newcomers as Dante Leon is the sole veteran in the semifinals, going up against Mica Galvao. While PJ Barch attempts to avenge his earlier loss to Kade Ruotolo in the other semifinal.

In the lightest men's division, longtime rivals Gabriel Sousa and Diego Oliveira will face each other again to take on the winner between Joshua Cisneros and Diogo Reis.

2022 ADCC World Championships Day 2: women's semifinals, starting time and where to watch

The +60KG women's division saw all four favorites progress to the semifinals Bianca Basilio takes on Brianna Ste-Marie and Beatriz Mesquita goes up against Ffion Davies.

Similarly, the -60KG women's division also had all top four seeds advancing to the final four stage. Reigning queen of the division Gabi Garcia takes on ADCC debutant Amy Campo. Meanwhile, Rafaela Guedes and Kendall Reusing will meet once again in a rematch of the WNO Championships.

The last day of the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships will feature multiple events. All the division semifinals and finals will be conducted and winners will be crowned. The absolute bracket draw will also take place before the absolute division fights.

There will be an ADCC Hall of Fame ceremony to honor the greatest champion of the sport. Lastly, the closing main event superfight between Andre Galvao and Gordon Ryan.

The last day of the championships will kick off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, 18th September. The event can be streamed on FloGrappling.com or can be viewed on the FloGrappling iOS or Android app.

