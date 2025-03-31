2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The 2025 PFL World Tournament is set to kick off soon. The 2025 season's PFL 1 event -- the season's first event -- is expected to feature multiple matchups in the welterweight and featherweight divisions. The PFL MMA organization has officially unraveled the scheduled matches for the same.

Headlining the tournament's first card is a welterweight showdown between Jason Jackson and Andrey Koreshkov, both of whom happen to be former Bellator welterweight champions. The fight between Jackson and Koreshkov would be the 2025 PFL welterweight tournament's quarterfinal match.

Jackson is 4-1 in his past five MMA fights. 'The A**-Kicking Machine' last clashed against Ramazan Kuramagomedov at Bellator Champions Series 3 back in June 2024. Jamaica's Jackson ended up getting outpointed in the fight, losing his title to Kuramagomedov via unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Andrey Koreshkov is also 4-1 in his past five MMA matches. The Russian fighter's most recent bout saw him outpoint Goiti Yamauchi under the PFL banner in June 2024.

Moreover, the upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round main card features several other exciting matches as well. The 2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round preliminary card also boasts multiple intriguing clashes.

What time is 2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights?

For fans in the United States of America, the PFL event is booked to start with its prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The main card is booked to start at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims start at 12 am BST on Friday, April 4, 2025. The main card starts at 3 am BST.

Check out the PFL event's preliminary card and main card timings below:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT (April 3) 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (April 3) U.K. 12 am BST (April 4) 3 am BST (April 4) U.A.E. 3 am GST (April 4) 6 am GST (April 4) India 4:30 am IST (April 4) 7:30 am IST (April 4) Brazil 8 pm BRT (April 3) 11 pm BRT (April 3) Australia 10 am AEDT (April 4) 1 pm AEDT (April 4)

How to watch 2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the preliminary card live on ESPN+ and the main card live on ESPN+ and ESPN2. On the other hand, fans in Canada and Europe can watch the prelims and main card live on DAZN.

2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights venue

The PFL card is booked to transpire at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A.

2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights fight card

The fight card is subject to change. Per the latest listings, the PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights card is as follows:

Main Card

Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov (welterweight tournament first round bout)

Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics (featherweight tournament first round bout)

Magomed Umalatov vs. Logan Storley (welterweight tournament first round bout)

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (featherweight tournament first round bout)

Preliminary card

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Thad Jean (welterweight tournament first round bout)

Gabriel Braga vs. Yves Landu (featherweight tournament first round bout)

Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (welterweight tournament first round bout)

Nathan Kelly vs. Taekyun Kim (featherweight tournament first round bout)

Joseph Luciano vs. Sarek Shields (welterweight alternate bout)

Fred Dupras vs. Nathan Ghareeb (featherweight alternate bout)

