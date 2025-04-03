  • home icon
2025 PFL First Round: Welterweights & Featherweights prediction: Picking the winners

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 03, 2025 11:32 GMT
pfl
The Jason Jackson (left) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (right) card takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @pflmma via Facebook]

The PFL First Round Welterweights and Featherweights predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into this evening's card. The main event pits Jason Jackson against Andrey Koreshkov in a welterweight clash with future title implications for both men.

Meanwhile, the co-headliner sees Jesus Pineda take on Ádám Borics at featherweight. Elsewhere, the ultra-tough Logan Storley faces Joseph Luciano in another welterweight clash, while a return to featherweight has Jeremy Kennedy face undefeated Russian phenom Movlid Khaybulaev.

So, with plenty of action scheduled, who are the likely winners?

#1. PFL welterweight: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Last year, Jason Jackson tasted defeat for the first time since 2019, losing to Ramazan Kuramagomedov, snapping his 8-fight win streak. However, it was no one-sided defeat, as he competed with his Russian foe round after round, ultimately losing his Bellator welterweight title in a hard-fought bout.

Now, he takes on another Russian fighter. Jackson isn't freakishly powerful or skilled, but he is explosive and willing to put himself in the line of fire by extending his combinations past their due date. This style has served him well, leading to wins over ex-UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson.

Koreshkov, meanwhile, is a more technical fighter with an eye for the clinch. He too has a win over Henderson, and will look to pin Jackson against the fence to render him listless. However, his waning athleticism will fail him, and he likely finds himself at the end of a crushing Jackson blow to end his night.

The Prediction: Jason Jackson via TKO

#2. PFL featherweight: Jesus Pineda vs. Ádám Borics

Jesus Pineda and Ádám Borics are in a curious situation. Both men are returning to the SmartCage following crippling ankle injuries, but Pineda had the longer layoff. On his day, he is a speedy knockout artist who gives his opponent to breathing room to settle.

By contrast, Borics is a generalist who relies on using his strikes to create openings for takedowns. He isn't much of a finisher, and with only three rounds to work, he will find it difficult to gas Pineda out and prey on his possible cage-rust.

The Prediction: Jesus Pineda via TKO

#3. The rest of the PFL First Round Welterweights and Featherweights predictions

Winners in bold.

Welterweight: Logan Storley vs. Joseph Luciano

Featherweight: Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Welterweight: Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Thad Jean

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Frederik Dupras

Welterweight: Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Tae Kyum Kim

हिन्दी