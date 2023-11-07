23-year-old heavyweight boxing contender Jared Anderson spends 8+ hours in jail on firearms-related charges

It recently came to light that heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson was arrested yesterday morning in Oregon, Ohio, for allegedly driving under the influence and improper handling of firearms in a vehicle. ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that the 23-year-old spent over eight hours in jail and was released after posting bond.

According to a report by WTOL, Anderson was initially pulled over by Oregon PD for overspeeding. The arresting officers allegedly smelt marijuana and alcohol in the car and found a firearm in the locked glove compartment of the car.

While 'Big Baby' was released from prison, he's reportedly due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. ESPN's report also mentioned that Top Rank, Inc., who serves as Jared Anderson's promoter, declined to comment through their spokesperson.

Jared Anderson has a professional record of 16-0. The undefeated heavyweight boxer currently holds the WBC-USNBC and WBC International heavyweight titles. 'Big Baby' last faced Andriy Rudenko in August, beating the Ukrainian pugilist via a decisive fifth-round TKO.

Before that, the heavyweight boxer secured a third-round TKO win over George Arias in April and won a unanimous decision against former heavyweight champion Charles Martin in July.

Tyson Fury believes Jared Anderson will be the future of heavyweight boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently claimed that Jared Anderson will be the "heir" to the heavyweight throne and foresees the 23-year-old Toledo native becoming a world champion in the future.

'The Gypsy King' went up against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh last month. After ten rounds, Fury got his hand raised via a controversial split decision. Given that Fury is also managed by Bob Arum's Top Rank, Inc. promotions, it was unsurprising to see Anderson among the attendees.

During a pre-fight interview with Top Rank Boxing, Tyson Fury shared a light-hearted moment with Jared Anderson and declared 'Big Baby' as the future heavyweight king. He said:

"Jared's the man. This is the future champ right here. I said it three years ago, and I stand by my words. This is the heir to the throne, guys, you better believe it."

According to Boxing Scene, Fury has previously trained with Anderson. The WBC heavyweight champion brought in the 23-year-old pugilist for several training camps and envisions a bright future for the explosive heavyweight boxer.

Meanwhile, Fury is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk next in an undisputed heavyweight title fight in Riyadh.