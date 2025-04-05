$250 million podcast host Joe Rogan exposes media for ignoring US health crisis while chasing controversy: "What they sell"

In episode #2299 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, comedian Dave Smith joined Joe Rogan. At one point in their conversation, they discussed how the media often ignores the growing health crisis in the United States while chasing controversy.

Rogan brought up the rising number of pancreatic cancer cases in the U.S., which led Smith to express his frustration over how the nation’s massive healthcare expenditure has failed to deliver the expected results. He also pointed out how mainstream media rarely covers these issues and instead serves more as a protective buffer for the regime, stating:

“We spend more on health than any other nation in the world by far and we're the sickest. Your position here the it just like exposes that the entire media it's like your position here is to get in between the regime and any threat to the regime.”

Taking the conversation further, the UFC commentator highlighted the commercial aspect that drives media coverage and pointed to the controversial topics that the media prefers to broadcast to make greater profits. He said:

“Well, it's also radical change and radical change causes controversy, and controversy is what they sell right so the media is going to sell that and they're going to sell it on the angle of this is creating all sorts of problems. All sorts of people are losing their jobs budgets are getting cut people are getting fired they're out on the street it's that like that's just what they have to do that is what if you're doing television media newsprint media subscription media that's part of your job.”

Check out Joe Rogan and Dave Smith’s discussion below (13:21):

According to a report, in 2022, health spending in the U.S. reached $12,555 per person. The next highest was Switzerland, with a difference of more than $4,000.

Joe Rogan says healthcare should be fully socially funded

In episode #2293 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan voiced his support for a fully socially supported healthcare system, arguing that medical treatment often financially ruins families and that, as a community, we are obliged to take care of each other. He said:

"I think healthcare, 100%, should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid having programs, where people who are hurt can get an operation and it's not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their lives, is another thing that I think society should be a part of our agreement to take care of each other as a community.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (41:16):

