3 Bouts announced for ONE: NO SURRENDER

ONE: NO SURRENDER Coming to you LIVE this Jul 31 from Bangkok

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the first three bouts for ONE: NO SURRENDER on July 31, and it included two World Title matches and a featherweight kickboxing super-bout.

Sityodtong made the announcement on his Facebook page this past Monday, 29 June.

Headlining the show in Bangkok, Thailand, will be a trilogy bout for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will meet Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy for the third time, but for the first time in The Home Of Martial Arts.

The two split a pair of bouts in 2017 and 2018 in Rajadamnern Stadium. Under the ONE banner, the Thai strikers will go head-to-head for the sport's biggest prize.

Rodtang – the reigning titleholder – has looked nearly untouchable in ONE and is coming off a dominant outing against Jonathan Haggerty in January. "The Iron Man" won by TKO in the third round after knocking Haggerty to the canvas three times.

Overtaking the top spot in the flyweight division is no easy task for "The Baby Shark,” who is coming off a victory over Momotaro at ONE: FIRE & FURY in January.

While Petchdam will attempt to claim gold, teammate Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will be defending his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event against a legend in the sport.

Petchmorakot has won back-to-back contests and picked up the title in a February meeting against Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

His opponent is the No. 5 ranked contender, "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, who has beaten some of the greatest Muay Thai strikers in his historic career. Still, Petchmorakot is attempting to solidify his standing as the best striker in the weight class by upending the legend.

It's a clash of eras between an established legend and a young champion looking to begin a long reign.

Joining the two World Title affairs will be an epic trilogy match-up between promotional newcomers Superbon and "The Killer Kid" Sittichai Sitsongpeenong.

In 2016, the pair split two matches, and it has been nearly four years since they have met. Now, the two featherweights clash to break the tie and establish themselves as a top contender in ONE Super Series.

The signing of Sittichai set the martial arts world abuzz, but Superbon will not back down from the challenge and has a chance to take the series and curb the ascent of his Thai counterpart. The definitive conclusion to their series will kickstart the winner's ONE career.