"3 pounds did not matter" - Fans react as Devin Haney blames Ryan Garcia's weight miss for loss and calls for "FAIR" rematch 

Devin Haney recently took to social media to address his loss against Ryan Garcia last weekend. While Haney admitted that Garcia won the boxing match, he stated that his opponent's weight miss put him at a disadvantage and called for a fair rematch.

For context, Garcia missed weight by over three pounds and had to pay Haney a hefty fee for it. Regardless, many backed 'The Dream' to beat Garcia easily, thanks to the latter's erratic behavior during the weeks leading up to the fight. However, 'KingRy' surprised everyone by putting on an impressive performance.

Garcia started the fight strong and despite a few setbacks, he managed to secure three knockdowns on Haney before getting his hand raised via majority decision. Haney recently shared his thoughts on his first career loss via an Instagram post and wrote:

"Ryan, despite the circumstances, was victorious that night and that’s fine. I do feel like weight played a role in it but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a FAIR fight within an agreed weight."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section and shared their thoughts on Haney seemingly blaming Garcia's weight miss for the loss.

One fan wrote:

"I rock with you. But them 3 pounds did not matter champ."

Another fan wrote:

"Ryan whooped you. Just accept it and move on."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @realdevinhaney on Instagram

Robert Garcia on Devin Haney potentially beating Ryan Garcia in a rematch

Former professional boxer and veteran trainer Robert Garcia recently shared his thoughts on Devin Haney losing to Ryan Garcia in their highly anticipated fight. As mentioned above, Haney came up short on the judges' scorecards despite being the betting favorite heading into the fight.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the Mexican-American trainer advised Haney to stay away from WBC title fights against opponents like Sandor Martin for a while and recover from his defeat. Speculating that Haney could beat Garcia with a proper training camp, he added:

"If he takes a tune-up fight before the end of the year, he can get away with it. But a big, solid fight or a rematch, he shouldn’t. The rematch should happen in the summer of next year. If he fights before the end of the year, it should be an easy fight. It’s still a very competitive, close fight. It won’t be an easy fight for Ryan, either. I think Devin can win a rematch, but it’ll be a smart fight, a good training camp, good sparring and come up with a good game plan."

Catch Robert Garcia's comments below (3:35):