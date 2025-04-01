40-year-old former boxing champ passes away after collapsing mid-fight

The boxing world was hit with tragic news as a former champion is no longer with us. The individual in question collapsed mid-fight and passed away shortly after, despite medical aid.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju took on John Mbangu this past weekend in an eight-round light heavyweight boxing matchup. The event was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

During the third round, Olanrewaju stumbled and collapsed inside the squared circle just 15 seconds before the bell rang. Notably, the two were exchanging blows when the incident took place. The referee in charge, Richard Amevi, called for medical help ringside after the 40-year-old fell to the bottom rope.

The doctors failed to revive Olanrewaju, who was proclaimed dead 30 minutes after being admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. While an official investigation is underway, preliminary reports claim that the cause of Olanrewaju's demise may be a potential cardiac arrest.

Olanrewaju was medically fit prior to the fight, according to a statement released by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) after the tragic incident.

''Oluwasegun was declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control with his certification as a professional boxer before the GBA sanctioned and approved the international contest. Oluwasegun, a few seconds before the end of round 3, stepped back during the fight and leaned on the ropes with his back without any punch whatsoever from his opponent. The referee, Richard Amevi, sensing danger, waved his hand for the end of the fight and immediately invited the ringside physician with the support of paramedics from the national ambulance service to attend to the boxer to help resuscitate him.'' [H/t: Boxing news online]

According to BoxRec, Olanrewaju held a professional record of 13-8-2. He became the Nigerian light heavyweight champion by defeating David Cosmos in 2021. Two years later, 'Success' won the West African Boxing Union (WABU) light heavyweight title by knocking out Simon Olayinka.

African boxing events sponsor Flykite Productions grieves the demise of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

The entire African boxing community was shocked by the devastating news of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju's death this past weekend.

Flykite Productions, who were sponsoring the boxing event, issued a statement, which said:

''We are deeply saddened by the news of Olanrewaju’s death. He was not only a highly promising boxer but also a valued member of the GOtv Boxing Night family. He was a regular presence at GOtv Boxing Night, both as a boxer and as a fan. He would have attended the next edition on 26 April, but for this unfortunate development. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and Nigeria’s boxing fraternity as a whole. We pray to God to give the family the fortitude to cope with the loss.” [H/t: The Nation Newspaper]

