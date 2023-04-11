 ‘75% of Andrew Tate’s diagnoses are pretty correct’ - Ben Shapiro’s take on ‘Top G’s’ worldview will surprise you

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro recently shared his thoughts on controversial internet personality Andrew Tate during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Despite Tate's often polarizing and divisive opinions on social issues, Shapiro acknowledged that 'Top G's observations about the challenges faced by men in modern society are largely accurate.

Shapiro commended the controversial internet personality for pointing out that men have lost their traditional roles and the need for men to be masculine, driven, and successful in order to thrive in society.

However, Shapiro also noted that he disagrees with Tate's prescriptions for solutions. He expressed his opinion that Tate's personal choices and actions do not align with the solutions he proposes.

"What I have said about Andrew Tate is that... I would say that 75% of Andrew Tate's diagnoses of the problem are pretty correct... And then I would say that lot of his prescriptions are completely wrong. So, he will say men have lost their role in the world and then what he will model is cam girls. It's like... well that's not actually the solution.

"But what you're saying about the problem of men losing their role and men needing to be masculine and men needing to be want to win and men needing to cultivate and ability to go out and succeed and thrive in the world. All of that is 100 percent true. I just think that he himself on a personal level wasn't providing a model of that."

Tate has gained significant attention on social media for his outspoken views on various topics, including masculinity, relationships, and success. While his opinions often generate controversy, his large following suggests that there are many who resonate with his perspectives.

Andrew Tate's controversial view on wars: It's all about influence, not just force

In a recent video, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate shared his perspective on the nature of wars, stating that wars are ultimately fought for the purpose of controlling influence over territories, communities, and economies.

According to Tate, battles and wars throughout history have been about gaining control over land and resources in order to exert influence and control over various aspects of society, such as language, currency, and political choices.

"The world is influence. It's always been about influence. Pitched battles in which armies go to war with machines of death and destruction [are] about nothing more than influence - controlling the land to influence it. Tell them what language to speak, tell them what currency to use, who to vote for; it's always been about influence."

