"97.6% of all comments... are positive" - Andrew Tate rues about being shadow-banned by YouTube

Andrew Tate used to broadcast his controversial brand of men's self-help through social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Twitter before being banned or removed from them. The only platform that reinstated his account was Twitter, and Andrew Tate has since taken to Rumble to stream his content and his podcast Emergency Meeting.

Recently, Tate launched a scathing attack on YouTube, where he accused the biggest video sharing platform in the world of shadow-banning him. The kickboxer-turned-media influencer went on a Twitter tirade against YouTube claiming that almost all comments on videos featuring him are positive. His claim is that the video sharing platform disables comments on any video mentioning him.

Andrew Tate posted on Twitter:

"Youtube has come up with a new plan in their battle against the truth. Instead of outright banning all videos with my name, something they wont do, as I bring the most views of any human alive today. They instead automatically disable comments on any video which mentions me. You have to manually turn comments back on. 97.6% of all comments, on any of my videos, are positive. My team measures this weekly.

"[I get] millions of positive comments per week about how I help people. The support I have is monumental and The Matrix wants to somehow convince the world I am "hated". They want people to insult me. Nobody does. Because their propaganda machine has failed, now they simply dont want you to talk at all."

"Liberals would have a heart attack if they ever heard an Eastern European fight coach" - Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate took aim at the liberal media and community by relaying his experience training with Eastern European coaches. Tate essentially spoke of how racism is a part of mental training under coaches from that side of the world.

He posted:

"Liberals would have a heart attack if they ever heard an Eastern European fight coach. Every single training session involves the most racist things youve ever heard. Each sparring session is a world war, or something racist ends up getting said. 'IRELAND VS JAMAICA FINALLY WE SEE WHO ARE THE BIGGER P**SIES' 'OHHH BLACK ON BLACK CRIME I HEARD ABOUT THIS, HIT HIM!!!'"

Check out the full post below:

