"A better place to show jiu-jitsu today" - Marcelo Garcia on decision to join ONE Championship's submission grappling roster

Brazilian jiu-jitsu royalty Marcelo Garcia didn't think twice when the offer to compete under the bright lights of ONE Championship came about.

Per the multi-time BJJ world champion, the organization's impact in growing the sport over the years was a sign of what he could come to expect in his hotly anticipated comeback.

During an exclusive interview with JitsCast last week, the Brazilian martial artist talked about his decision to step back into action after taking time off to focus on his gym, family, and a separate battle with cancer:

"Jiu-jitsu today, you have such a better place to show jiu-jitsu today. A better platform to compete. The fans are huge. Like the shows ONE are putting [on] today, like to be able to go there and show my jiu-jitsu, that's already enough to make me want to go compete now."

Check out Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

ONE's current submission grappling roster includes world-class talents like lightweight king Kade Ruotolo, welterweight world champion Tye Ruotolo, fellow Brazilian icon and atomweight queen Mayssa Bastos, Danielle Kelly, Tommy Langaker, Jozef Chen, and Dante Leon.

Garcia's addition will certainly open up an endless list of possible super fights perhaps against one of the names mentioned above. But first, the BJJ black belt will have his hands full with his debut that is set to get underway in a matter of weeks.

Marcelo Garcia debuts alongside fellow ground game wizard at ONE 170

Thankfully, grappling enthusiasts won't have to wait long to see one of the all-time greats doing what he does best inside the Circle.

The 41-year-old icon put pen to paper on a deal to compete alongside some of the discipline's biggest names today last November. Barely a month later, Marcelo Garcia had his promotional bow locked in against another fellow ground game specialist.

Garcia opens his account in an openweight submission grappling fixture alongside Japanese veteran Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170, which broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Jan. 24.

The promotion's first numbered event of 2025, topped by three world title contests, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

