“A brand-new equation to solve” - Jarred Brooks expecting new challenges in third meeting with Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks will be taking on Joshua Pacio for the third time in ONE Championship next week. He, however, is treating it as a whole new match that he needs to figure out.

The two top strawweights will face off at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena. Brooks, who is the interim strawweight MMA world champion will try to become the undisputed king in the division when he battles reigning champion Pacio in a unification bout.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, which dropped earlier this week, Brooks shared his mindset heading into his trilogy match with his Filipino rival, saying:

Trending

"Every day is a brand-new equation to solve. That's what I'm looking forward to. I'm looking to solve the equation of Joshua Pacio inside of a country like Qatar."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the interview below:

"The Monkey God' first took on 'The Passion' in December 2022, where he seized the strawweight gold by decision in front of the Filipino crowd in Manila. They then had their rematch in March last year in Qatar, with Jarred Brooks surrendering the belt to Pacio after he was disqualified for executing an illegal slam in the opening round that saw him slam his opponent head first on the canvas.

They now look resolve their unfinished business at ONE 171: Qatar. For more information on ONE 171, check out onefc.com.

Jarred Brooks ready to put a dot on rivalry with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks said he is ready to return to the ONE strawweight MMA throne and end his rivalry with Joshua Pacio in their scheduled trilogy title fight at ONE 171: Qatar.

He made this known in an Instagram post, ahead of his scheduled return to action next week, writing:

"Make sure you’re tuning in guys this is going to be the biggest fight of my life! Watch me February 20th as i go to @qatar to unify the @onechampionship title against @joshuapacio. I’m out there to win nothing less. Joshua is a respectable opponent but I’m going to show I’m above the grid! #one171 #onechampionship."

The Pacio-Brooks III showdown is one of two world title fights at ONE 171: Qatar, along with the headlining contest between ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger and No. 1 contender Wei Rui of China.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.