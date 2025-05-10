“A changed Jojo” - Johan Ghazali teases new tricks up his sleeve in ONE Fight Night 32 return vs Diego Paez

Things aren’t going as smoothly as Johan Ghazali would have liked, but he’s focusing on improving rather than dwelling on past shortcomings.
The 18-year-old Muay Thai phenom burst onto the scene with five straight wins on ONE Friday Fights, stopping four of his opponents and building a knockout rate over 80%. That run earned him a six-figure contract and a move to ONE’s main roster. But since then, keeping momentum has been tricky.
In his last three appearances, Ghazali has gone 1–2. Most recently, he dropped a decision to Johan Estupinan. It was a fight that pushed Estupinan into the flyweight rankings and left Ghazali on the outside looking in.
Now, with a fight lined up against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32, he’s aiming to show how far he's come.
"I’ll be here for quite a while," he told South China Morning Post. "And sooner or later, you’ll see a changed Jojo. But as of now, I’m slowly changing, I’m doing the best I can. And I’m coming to fight."
Watch the full interview below:
“This fight is a lot more chill” - Johan Ghazali promises a better version of himself against Diego Paez
Johan Ghazali's last camp had been far from ideal. He’d just switched camps, changed coaches, and was adjusting to a new setup while preparing for a fight. In short, not exactly the smoothest lead-up.
"I don’t want to make excuses, but last fight camp, I was going through a lot of change," he said. "I switched camps, I switched coaches, I switched a lot of things. So, I was pretty proud of how I did in that fight, honestly, considering all the stuff I was going through."
This time, having had time to reset, he says things feel different.
"But this fight is a lot more chill, a lot easier. So yes, a better Johan for sure."
ONE Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 and will be available on Prime Video with an active subscription.