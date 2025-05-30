“A very dangerous fighter” - Nakrob praises Nong-O for making an immediate impact in stacked flyweight Muay Thai ranks

With the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title still vacant, Nakrob Fairtex has been watching the list of contenders grow and become more unpredictable.

One name that stands out to him is Nong-O Hama, who recently returned to the rankings with a strong performance over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Ahead of his ONE Fight Night 32 appearance, Nakrob sat with ONE Championship for an exclusive interview, where he spoke about fighters that had his attention:

"Especially Nong-O. I saw his last fight with Kongthoranee, and I was amazed that he’s 38 but can still fight like that. That’s incredible. He’s definitely a very dangerous fighter in this division.”

The 38-year-old legend’s return adds more urgency for rising athletes like Nakrob, who’s currently holding the No.5 spot. But even with that long-term goal in sight, Nakrob isn’t looking past the threat directly in front of him, Jaosuayai.

“I can land heavier shots” - Nakrob looks to overpower fellow Thai slugger Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 32

On June 6, Nakrob will defend his spot in the rankings against Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 32. Both men are known for their finishing power, and Nakrob expects this one to get wild. He said:

“I’ve prepared big shots for every round, like always. My secret weapon would probably be the power behind my strikes. I’m confident I can land heavier shots. But when it comes to speed, I gotta give it to Jaosuayai.”

Nakrob respects what Jaosuayai brings to the table, but with over 90 professional bouts behind him, the Fairtex standout is banking on his experience and raw power to carry him through.

Watch Nakrob in action against Jaosuayai at ONE Fight Night 32, available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

