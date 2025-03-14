“A very dangerous fighter” - Rodtang raves about Nabil Anane’s massive improvements ahead of Superlek rematch at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is impressed with the evolution of Nabil Anane.

After coming up short in his promotional debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June 2023, Anane has built a six-fight win streak, including a sensational first-round TKO against Nico Carrillo in his last outing to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Now, the 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai sensation will look to trade in his interim belt for undisputed gold when he runs it back with Superlek, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Discussing the highly anticipated unification clash during the ONE 172 open workouts, Rodtang spoke about Anane's development over the last year. He said:

“Over the past year, he has developed himself very well. He fought Nico very fiercely. He has grown quickly, reached full weight, is not shy to throw his weapons, and he has become a very dangerous fighter.”

Rodtang faces K-1 legend Takeru Segawa in the ONE 172 main event

In addition to Superlek vs. Anane and four other massive ONE world title fights, fans in The Land of the Rising Sun and those watching around the world will be treated to one of the biggest scraps in promotional history at ONE 172.

In the main event, Rodtang will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing superfight with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

It's a fight that fans have been wanting for years and one that 'The Iron Man' has been hard at work preparing for.

"Takeru is a true Japanese superstar. He has a unique kickboxing style. This guy has dangerous weapons. He's also very fast and has a lot of unorthodox moves. I often do homework with my trainers. We are trying to develop countermeasures for his game."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to watch the event live via pay-per-view.

