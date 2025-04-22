"A fighter with a heart of gold" - Fans show utmost respect to Takeru Segawa after funding for a school's construction in Vietnam

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa is one of the most ferocious strikers of his generation. Outside of the ring though, he possesses a heart of gold that has brought joy to countless individuals.

The former three-division K-1 kickboxing champion recently visited Lam Binh County in Vietnam to attend the opening ceremony of the school that he funded with the money he earned from his fight purses.

ONE Championship shared highlights of his visit on their Instagram account, which can be viewed below:

This is nothing new for Takeru since being named the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask, a legendary persona in the Japanese pro wrestling scene, in May 2023 by the original Tiger Mask, Satoru Sayama, as philanthropic endeavors are close to his heart.

Fans applauded Takeru for his commitment to the children in the comments section, writing:

"This made me love this man! A fighter with a heart of gold!"

"People's champ 🤘"

"You have a kind heart ❤️"

"It's wonderfull, you're a good person 🔥❤️"

"Wow! Building a school in my country to help the kids! More respect toward you @k1takeru."

Takeru choosing to look at ONE 172 defeat in a different light

Takeru still feels the sting of his 80-second defeat to Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon during their flyweight kickboxing bout last month at ONE 172. Instead of looking at it negatively, he plans to use it as motivation.

In a recent Instagram post, the Team Vasileus founder wrote:

"No matter what I do, the regret won't go away, but even after the match is over, I'm practicing moderately and training every day as much as I can. I don't know what will happen yet, but I'm looking forward to it. I'll do my best to do what I can now."

