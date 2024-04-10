“A frickin steal” - Bo Nickal reacts to beating his own record to re-emerge as the biggest favourite in history at UFC 300

Bo Nickal recently responded to shattering his record as the biggest betting favorite for his upcoming UFC 300 fight.

Nickal is gearing up to square off against Cody Brundage on the main card of the highly anticipated pay-per-view event slated for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite having limited experience in the octagon, the highly acclaimed American wrestler has generated significant buzz surrounding him. The hype was evident in his last bout against Val Woodburn at UFC 290 in July 2023, where Nickal was heavily favored with betting odds of -2200.

Now, as he prepares to face Brundage at UFC 300, Nickal finds himself as an unprecedented -2500 favorite, making him the most heavily favored fighter in UFC history. This means that a $2500 wager on him would yield a mere $100 profit for bettors. Conversely, his opponent is a substantial underdog with odds of +1000, suggesting that a $100 bet on him would return $100 in winnings, according to Odds Shark.

During a recent conversation with Betr, Nickal reacted to surpassing his record as a significant betting favorite:

"I see a lot of value in that play, to be honest. I think the -2500 is a frickin steal and that's free money."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

The 28-year-old Coloradan has dominated his opponents thus far. Following two impressive showings on 'Dana White’s Contender Series', Nickal secured victory in his promotional debut by submitting Jamie Pickett at UFC 285, followed by a swift 38-second TKO of Woodburn at UFC 290.

Cody Brundage asserts he's unfazed by Bo Nickal's massive odds

During his media day interview for UFC 300 on Wednesday, Cody Brundage remarked that Bo Nickal's previous opponents seemed overwhelmed just by stepping into the octagon with him. He further asserted that he remains undeterred by Nickal's significant odds:

"The odds are what they are, but sometimes I feel like it's just more of a narrative of what people think. Because, at the end of the day, Bo Nickal had never been hit, so for him to be that kind of favorite, it just seems insane to me. Obviously, I'm a little biassed, but it seems pretty wild. I know people think he's the second coming of Jesus Christ in MMA, but I just don't see it."

Check out Cody Brundage's comments below:

