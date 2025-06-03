"A great matchup" - Diego Paez gets hyped for impending high-profile scrap alongside Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Flyweight Muay Thai contender Diego Paez is a firm believer that styles make fights and his upcoming battle with rising star Johan Ghazali on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 is a solid example of this. In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Diego Paez expressed his eagerness to throw hands with Ghazali in front of the passionate Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, as he declared:

"I'm actually thrilled on the matchup. It's a great matchup, and it excites me."

The Colombian-American veteran is looking to pick up his first victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and bounce back from his defeat at the hands of Sean Climaco in his promotional debut last February at ONE Fight Night 28.

Paez absorbed a tough split decision loss but proved that he belongs among the best athletes in the world with his outstanding performance against his Filipino-American rival.

Diego Paez identifies an advantage he can exploit in Johan Ghazali's fighting style in their ONE Fight Night 32 showdown

The former WCK champion has also identified a lapse in Ghazali's offensive game, and he's looking to double down on it to help him get his hands raised on fight night.

In the same pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Classic Fight Team standout said that he plans on maximizing his footwork and being a moving target for the Malaysian-American phenom to neutralize his knockout power.

Diego Paez shared:

"I like to use all of my tools, and base off his losses that I've seen, he seems to have trouble with people that move and don't stay right in front of him."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

