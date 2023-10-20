"A great few nights was had" - Conor McGregor gives hilarious take on bizarre 'dancing plague' that claimed countless lives

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post on the 'Dancing Plague of 1518,' which elicited a response from none other than 'The Notorious' himself.

According to X page Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful), the 'Dancing Plague of 1518' was an incident which saw hundreds of people engage in 'continuous dancing' for weeks. While the reason why they did so is unclear, 'mass-hysteria' or 'religious motivations' appear to be the most commonly suggested theories.

During these weeks of continuous dancing, 'approximately 400 people lost their lives' due to stroke and exhaustion, among other causes. These events took place in Strasbourg, which is in modern day France. At the time, the city was under the Holy Roman Empire, which is presumably why the theories regarding religious motivations started.

Regardless, when Kavanagh shared the post, Conor McGregor responded, saying:

"A great few nights was had"

While McGregor appears to be suggesting that there was some revelry to the events, it's certainly one of history's more perplexing and dark moments.

Conor McGregor issues statement after UFC ends agreement with USADA

It was recently announced that the UFC will not be working with USADA to run their anti-doping program after December 31, 2023. McGregor, on October 18, 2023, took to X to reveal that he had submitted two samples shortly before the announcement went live.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"I was tested two separate times yesterday, and within an hour of each other. Blood and urine. 3 samples of each were requested and given in both instances. They came aboard my yacht. I welcomed them. Gave them a can of @ForgedStout and a @ProperWhiskey. Life is good."

While the tweet features McGregor's classic humour, it's still not clear as to whether McGregor directly contributed to the UFC's decision to axe USADA. Some suggestions assert that USADA's unwillingness to grant McGregor a special exemption may have caused the UFC to take the drastic decision of dropping them altogether.