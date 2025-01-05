“A great year of traveling” - Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo grateful to have explored the world after breakout year in 2024

After a breakout year in 2023, Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo spent much of his 2024 traveling the world.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle at ONE 170 on Friday, Jan. 24, 'The King of the North' visited some of the most beautiful places on the planet, including Italy, Palm Springs, and of course, The Land of Smiles. Speaking to ONE Championship, Carrillo said:

“This year, we’ve been to every city in Canada, Vegas, across California, Palm Springs, and then came and took my dog on holiday in the north of Scotland for a week. Then we went to Italy a few times, Thailand for a month to fight, Bali, and Florida for a month. It’s been a great year of traveling and enjoying the world!”

Carrillo's month-long stop in Thailand came over the summer when he was tasked with taking out Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 in July. Carrillo did exactly that, scoring an incredible second-round KO to establish himself as the second-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Next, Carrillo will look to claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Nico Carrillo meets Nabil Anane for the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title

Emanating from the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Jan. 24, ONE 170 will see Nico Carrillo square off against 6'4" star Nabil Anane — the winner walking away as the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Originally, Carrillo was set to challenge the two-sport king and the division's reigning undisputed world titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9, but 'The Kicking Machine' was forced to bow out of the bout due to a knee injury.

Instead, 'King of the North' will meet one of ONE's most highly touted prospects in Anane, an Algerian-Thai fighter with 38 career wins and a 5-1 record under the ONE banner — an especially impressive feat when you consider that Anane is only 20 years old.

Which fighter will extend their unbeaten streak and set the stage for a future title unification clash with Superlek?

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

