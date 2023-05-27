A.J. McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, first-ever flyweight championship bout announced for Bellator x RIZIN 2

According to a recent Bellator press release, former featherweight champion A.J. McKee is set to face former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull at Bellator's second co-promoted event with RIZIN on July 30 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The quarterfinal matchup, which is part of the ongoing Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix, will headline the co-promoted event.

A.J. McKee is currently on a two-fight winning streak and last beat Roberto De Souza at the first iteration of the Bellator x RIZIN cross-promoted event on New Year's Eve last year. Meanwhile, Patricky Pitbull is coming off a loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288.

The cross-promoted event will also showcase Bellator's first-ever flyweight title fight between Kyoji Horiguchi and Makoto Takahashi. The winner of this bout will become the promotion's first flyweight champion.

Horiguchi is a former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champion and has even competed as a flyweight in the UFC. He has a professional MMA record of 31-5. Meanwhile, Takahashi is a relative newcomer and the 22-year-old has an MMA record of 16-1-1,

While the first Bellator x RIZIN event featured head-to-head bouts between Bellator and RIZIN fighters, the second chapter will depart from that format. The second co-promoted event will see Bellator bouts taking place inside a cage as opposed to RIZIN bouts, which will take place in a ring.

The Bellator fighters will wear red and blue promotional gloves whereas World Grand Prix fighters will wear white gloves.

When A.J. McKee opened up about enjoying "illegal techniques" at Bellator vs. RIZIN 1

A.J. McKee will be looking forward to his battle against Patricky Pitbull on July 30 at the Bellator x RIZIN 2 event.

At the first iteration of the cross-promoted event on New Year's Eve, 'Mercenary' represented Bellator and went up against Roberto Souza in the main event. The 28-year-old defeated the reigning RIZIN FF lightweight champion via unanimous decision, putting on an impressive performance that thoroughly entertained the crowds.

During a post-fight press conference, A.J. McKee praised RIZIN's ruleset for its similarities to PRIDE FC and said:

"Man, that was so fun. I don’t know if it’s something I can do every fight, but it’s definitely something I enjoyed a lot. I look forward to doing it again. Hopefully RIZIN enjoyed the show. Hopefully, they bring me back, and we can do it again for a title."

The Californian certainly had his wish granted and will face Patricky Pitbull in the second edition of Bellator x RIZIN on July 30 in Saitama, Japan.

