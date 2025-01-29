"A Khabib [Nurmagomedov] sort of character" - Ex-opponent predicts how Sean Strickland would fare in Dricus du Plessis rematch at UFC 312

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis have a looming UFC middleweight title rematch with a previous opponent of the former offering up his thoughts on that sequel clash. Strickland vs. du Plessis part one saw DDP unseat the American titleholder from his throne by way of a split decision at UFC 297 in January of last year. The two will again be locked inside the cage on Feb. 8 for UFC 312.

Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Jack Marshman covered several subjects ahead of his fight with Alex Wilson at BYB 36: Cardiff Brawl 2 on Feb. 1.

Marshman previously went the distance against Sean Strickland, albeit in a losing effort via unanimous decision, during their UFC Fight Night clash on Halloween 2020.

When offering up his thoughts on the looming Strickland vs. du Plessis championship rematch and mentioning he thought Strickland won the first DDP fight in Toronto, Marshman said:

"That's why I want him [Strickland] to win for no other reason than, you know, he is exciting. He brings it. He's here to have it out. Me and him, we stood toe to toe. Didn't even try one takedown for three rounds. We just banged it out... I think he [Strickland] wins it... So yeah, it is an exciting fight. I've got nothing against du Plessis. He is an all arounder as well."

"He will bang it out on the feet, wrestle, he strikes when he grapples as opposed to just smothering someone and staying on top. I mean he does throw shots. You get some of these wrestlers that are very boring when they get top position and it's stalling a fight. He doesn't do that. He's much like a Khabib [Nurmagomedov] sort of character."

Check out Marshman's thoughts on Strickland vs. DDP II below (12:49):

Sean Strickland's call to stand and bang at UFC 312

The sentiment that Jack Marshman had about Sean Strickland came across in the former champion's recent call for Dricus du Plessis to stand and trade with him in the rematch. DDP secured multiple takedowns during their initial fight at UFC 297 and it seemed like the wrestling was the deciding factor in that razor thin split decision.

The year old's statement was referred to by DDP as a ridiculus thing to ask during an interview with Fox Sports Australia. Du Plessis quipped that if someone wants to make pacts about solely standing up, that they should go to boxing. The reigning middleweight champion also addressed his thoughts on the challenge from Strickland by way of his personal X page.

