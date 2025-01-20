  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "A little bit too soon for him" - Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane will be biting off more than he could chew vs Nico Carrillo

"A little bit too soon for him" - Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane will be biting off more than he could chew vs Nico Carrillo

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 20, 2025 15:55 GMT
Nabil Anane (left) and Nico Carrillo (right) with Liam Harrison | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nabil Anane (left) and Nico Carrillo (right) with Liam Harrison | Image credit: ONE Championship

No.5-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane will have the biggest fight of his young professional career on Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

That evening, the Pattaya-based warrior collides with number two-rated divisional contender Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But in the eyes of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, it would be too much of a massive step up for him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the British icon laid down the things that Nabil Anane would need to improve on before he can reach his full ceiling, as he explained:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I do want to make it clear that in another year or two when Nabil has more experience and grows into his body a bit ... where he has more man strength, I think he'll be a big problem in that division. I just think it's a little bit too soon for him."

The 20-year-old striking sensation gladly stepped in to replace ONE bantamweight king Superlek Kiatmoo9 when he begged off the card after he suffered an injury in the build-up of his world championship clash with 'The King of the North.'

Nabil Anane sends a bold warning to Nico Carrillo ahead of their all-important battle at ONE 170

The Algerian-Thai star caught up with ONE Championship in a recent interview, where he sent a strong message to Carrillo before their all-important showdown in Thailand's capital.

According to the Team Mehdi Zatout, Carrillo would need to put him out if he doesn't want to have a rough night inside the ring because he'll bring him his A-game:

"If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it's going to be a war."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster event will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी