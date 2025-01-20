"A little bit too soon for him" - Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane will be biting off more than he could chew vs Nico Carrillo

No.5-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane will have the biggest fight of his young professional career on Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

That evening, the Pattaya-based warrior collides with number two-rated divisional contender Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But in the eyes of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison, it would be too much of a massive step up for him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the British icon laid down the things that Nabil Anane would need to improve on before he can reach his full ceiling, as he explained:

"I do want to make it clear that in another year or two when Nabil has more experience and grows into his body a bit ... where he has more man strength, I think he'll be a big problem in that division. I just think it's a little bit too soon for him."

The 20-year-old striking sensation gladly stepped in to replace ONE bantamweight king Superlek Kiatmoo9 when he begged off the card after he suffered an injury in the build-up of his world championship clash with 'The King of the North.'

Nabil Anane sends a bold warning to Nico Carrillo ahead of their all-important battle at ONE 170

The Algerian-Thai star caught up with ONE Championship in a recent interview, where he sent a strong message to Carrillo before their all-important showdown in Thailand's capital.

According to the Team Mehdi Zatout, Carrillo would need to put him out if he doesn't want to have a rough night inside the ring because he'll bring him his A-game:

"If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it's going to be a war."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster event will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

