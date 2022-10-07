A look at Frankie Edgar's net worth as his retirement match is announced

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is set to enter the octagon for the last time when he faces Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on November 12 at Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this week, ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto confirmed the news on Twitter.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Frankie Edgar ( @FrankieEdgar ) in the Garden one last time. Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.” It will be his 30th UFC bout. Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) in the Garden one last time. Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.” It will be his 30th UFC bout. https://t.co/qXPZWhARlq

Based on a report by CELEBRITY NET WORTH, the 40-year-old's net worth stands at $2 million.

'The Answer' has earned a sizeable total of $5,429,000 during his UFC career. His total earnings come from all of his fight payouts, bonuses, and sponsorship deals.

According to an article by Essentially Sports, he is endorsed by a nutrition brand called Gaspari Nutrition. Rebook has also been a sponsor for Frankie Edgar during several of his UFC fights.

The former lightweight champion's biggest payday yet came during his December 2011 fight against Chad Mendes at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale fight card. Edgar bagged a whopping $425,000 at the event.

With his legendary run in the premier American mixed martial arts promotion, Frankie Edgars is one of fighters who will most likely make it to the UFC Hall of Fame.

Frankie Edgar's legendary run in the UFC

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar made his promotional debut at UFC 67: All or Nothing against Tyson Griffin. 'The Answer' won the three-rounder via unanimous decision.

Edgar's first UFC loss came against Gray Maynard at UFC Fight Night 13. Little did anyone know that the loss would pave the way for one of MMA's most legendary rivalries.

During their careers, the duo have met each other in the octagon three times. Both hold one win over the other. Their second meeting ended in a draw.

Watch Frankie Edgar discuss the Gray Maynard trilogy below:

After a string of impressive performances, 'The Answer' finally won his maiden UFC gold by securing a unanimous decision win over BJ Penn at UFC 112. From 2008-2012 Edgar was on a 7-fight undefeated streak.

Watch Frankie Edgar discuss his lightweight title win:

After his split decision loss to Benson Henderson at UFC 150, the American shifted his sights to the featherweight division and challenged Jose Aldo, who was the champion at the time.

Despite losing the fight to Aldo, Edgar would go on to fight for the featherweight championship two more times during his career. His last attempt to win the featherweight crown came in a losing effort against Max Holloway at UFC 240.

In 2020, during the late stages of his career, the 40-year-old took on a new challenge and tried to prove his mantle in the bantamweight division. This effort, however, was largely a failure as he was brutally knocked out by Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera in his last two bouts.

Edgar holds wins over UFC veterans like BJ Penn, Urijah Faber, and Cub Swanson. He has also secured wins against a newer generation of fighters like former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top bantamweight talent Yair Rodriguez.

Watch Edgar vs. Rodriguez below:

