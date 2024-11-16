“A massive influence on my life” - Kade Ruotolo credits Brazil for shaping him as a martial artist

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion turned mixed martial artist Kade Ruotolo of the United States is one of the most successful Brazilian jiu-jitsu players in the game today.

At just 21 years of age, Ruotolo has already achieved so much in the sport. And he is quick to give credit to the Brazilian people who have shaped his career.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video press conference, Ruotolo gave props to Brazil after a reporter asked him about what he thinks of the country.

The Atos jiu-jitsu product stated:

"I’ve got so much love for Brazil. 'Tamo juntos'. A lot of my friends, teammates, a lot of my mentors, obviously most Brazilians growing up, [have] such a massive influence on my life as far as jiu-jitsu. It's pretty much the biggest part of me. Massive. Thank you to all the Brazilian supporters and fans and all the fans all around the world. Muito obrigado."

Of course, Ruotolo is a student and protege of the legendary Andre Galvao, so his love for Brazil certainly makes a lot of sense.

Has Kade Ruotolo reached the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu? Should he focus more on his budding MMA career?

Kade Ruotolo will fight anyone ONE Championship throws at him in MMA: "I'm down for it"

21-year-old phenom Kade Ruotolo is fresh off a first-round submission victory over Pakistan's 'Wolverine' Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video last weekend, and he already cannot wait for the next one.

Ruotolo spoke to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson after his latest fight. He said:

"To be honest, no one really in particular. Really, whoever you guys think is a great matchup and an exciting one, I’m down for it."

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 9.

