"A resident of The Matrix" - Fans hyped up for Japanese superstar Nadaka Yoshinari's impending ONE Championship run

ONE Championship always finds ways to bolster its ranks with world-class athletes from different disciplines, and Japanese Muay Thai star Nadaka Yoshinari is among the new names that fans of the promotion have high hopes for. The ten-time Muay Thai world champ gave them a look at what makes him so special when he made his promotional debut at ONE 172 this past March with a thunderous third-round knockout of Thai standout Rak Erawan.

In an Instagram post by ONE, the world's largest martial arts promotion revealed that Yoshinari is officially joining the roster.

Check out the post below:

Fans celebrated Yoshinari's addition to the Muay Thai division in the comments section, writing:

"TITLE FIGHT. No need to delay it, this guy is #1."

"He has speed and skills that make it seem like he's in a different dimension. He must be a resident of the Matrix. I'm glad we get to see him fight again in ONE 🔥"

"MT p4p right now... the best ever. No fighter from any country can beat Nadaka in his weight division.."

"The best out there. His style is an art."

"Give him a title fight 1000%"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Nadaka Yoshinari thrilled to have announced ONE arrival with a landmark knockout

Nadaka Yoshinari was among the big winners to emerge from ONE 172 and he gushed immensely about his first fight in ONE during the post-event press conference.

The talented 24-year-old told the media:

"This was my first [fight in] ONE Championship with the open-finger gloves. This was my first time fighting with open-finger gloves, and it was so thrilling, but it feels that it gives me an opportunity to be even stronger."

Watch the entire press conference below:

