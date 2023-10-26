"A sense of calmness and chills" - UFC champ Alexa Grasso rakes in fan comments with freshly-painted toe nails 

UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is undoubtedly one of the most well-known female fighters in the UFC, and the Mexican native is often lauded for her well-rounded skill set. Apart from her achievements in the octagon, Grasso is also famous for having fans bizarrely obsessed with her feet.

Grasso recently treated herself to a salon day and visited the Glamory Hair Studio in Guadalajara for her parlour session. The UFC women's flyweight queen posted a video of her getting a pedicure at the studio on social media, and her fans went into a frenzy.

MMA-based X handle @FullContactMTWF re-posted the video and wrote in the caption:

"Alexa knows what she's doing."

As expected, her fans wasted no time flocking to the tweet's comments section to express their thoughts on the video.

One fan stated that watching Alexa Grasso show off her feet gave them a sense of calm and wrote:

"When I watch videos of her feet, I get a sense of calmness and chills going down my body. I love it."

Another fan wrote:

"Her manager needs to tell her to quit giving up premium content for free smh."

Check out some more reactions below:

Anthony Smith on a potential Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went up against each other in a flyweight title rematch at Noche UFC on September 16. The fight was a highly entertaining affair, with the two world-class fighters going back and forth for 25 minutes over five rounds.

While both had defining moments during the fight, Grasso dominated the final minutes of the fifth round. The contest ended in a controversial split draw, thanks to judge Mike Bell scoring a baffling 10-8 for the Mexican fighter in the final round. Due to the inconclusive result, Grasso held on to her 125-pound strap.

Many opined that an Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy fight was in order in the aftermath. Given their last bout's exciting and action-packed nature, UFC veterans Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith concur.

During an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith told Bisping that he wanted to see Grasso do better and said:

"I think it needs to be concluded... I thought that Grasso didn't fight that great, if I'm being honest. I left wanting to see more rounds with those two. It's very likely that Valentina Shevchenko made the adjustments and made her look like that. I thought her range was off, I think we could see a better fight out of them, which I'm really excited about."

Catch Smith's comments below (11:30):