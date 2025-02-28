"A sniffer chicken would be better" - Fans in splits as Chris Eubank Jr. is scanned with an 'egg detector' ahead of press conference with Conor Benn

IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. is making the rounds on social media for his wild antics at the press conference for his fight with Conor Benn. Originally scheduled to lock horns in 2022, the first bout was postponed due to Benn testing positive for clomifene, a form of PED.

The two are already in a heated rivalry as their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, had a legendary two-fight rivalry back in the 90s. With the pent-up rage building since the original fight cancellation, Chris Eubank Jr. couldn't wait to touch Conor Benn. His disdain for his opponent was so powerful that he slapped him with an egg during the face-off.

Eubank Jr actually brought an egg to a press conference, kept it inside his pocket, and waited for the right moment to slap it across Benn's face. Now, in the second press conference, the promoters jokingly had Eubank Jr scanned by an 'egg detector' before having a seat on the stage:

Fans are loving how the promoters are answering Eubank Jr's wild antics with a wholesome joke, with one writing:

"Maybe a sniffer chicken would be better"

Meanwhile, another fan speculated who might be behind the joke:

"U just know Eddie [Hearn] did this 😂"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @ringmagazine on X]

Chris Eubank Jr. on slapping Conor Benn with an egg: "He deserved the embarrassment of what happened"

During the press conference, the most obvious first question to Chris Eubank Jr. was why he slapped Conor Benn with an egg and if he thought he went too far. The middleweight champion said that many lines have been crossed in the making of this fight. Considering this, slapping Benn with an egg was relatively "light" for him.

Eubank Jr. said:

"I'm sitting up here on a stage with two of the scummiest characters in boxing, in my opinion. A drug cheat and a man who did everything in his power to help him get away with it. So, me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly claims that that is the reason why he failed two drug tests - because of contaminated eggs. I think that's light and I think that's deserved. He deserved the embarrassment of what happened."

Eubank Jr. then said that, if given the opportunity, he would do the same thing again.

Check out Eubank Jr.'s comments below (33:25):

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn: Fatal Fury happens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 26.

