“A star was proven” - Chael Sonnen weighs in on AJ McKee’s star-making win at Bellator 263

MMA legend Chael Sonnen had words of high praise for newly-crowned Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee.

In an episode of The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano, Sedano asked Sonnen whether he felt a star was born with McKee at Bellator 263. Sonnen responded by stating:

“Yes, absolutely. And look, the writing has been on the wall. The reputation of AJ McKee – Even very early on, and I can go back to the time he was 19 and 20 years old – The reputation of known fighters coming out of the gym, who’d worked with him, all said this guy is going to be the next big thing. However, when I became familiar with his career was when he got into Bellator. When I really started to appreciate his career was when he got into the (Bellator featherweight world grand prix) tournament.

“Now the fact that he has stopped everybody – by the way, has got a world championship – (that) doesn’t hurt anything. And (he’s) finished everybody in the first round this decisively. And he finished them all different ways; some submissions, some knockouts. He showed a real durability, an ability to change things up, do a little bit of all of the game. He hasn’t necessarily proved the championship rounds yet, so there’s always going to be a question mark.

"But his record is something beautiful. It’s like 16-0. I could’ve lost track, and it’s 17-0. Was a star born? A star was proven. Absolutely.” (*Video courtesy: Chael Sonnen Twitter via ESPN MMA’s The Chael Sonnen Show; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

AJ McKee has his sights set on the Bellator lightweight title

AJ McKee secured a spectacular victory at Bellator 263 (*Images courtesy: Bellator MMA Instagram)

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire entered Bellator 263 as the Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion. The veteran Brazilian MMA stalwart’s featherweight title was at stake in his fight against AJ McKee at Bellator 263. Additionally, the winner of the fight would be recognized as the Bellator featherweight world grand prix winner and receive a $1 million-dollar prize.

AJ McKee defeated Freire via first-round submission at Bellator 263. McKee’s MMA record now stands at 18-0. The 26-year-old later suggested that he’d like to beat Freire for the lightweight title and earn ‘champ-champ’ status.

AJ McKee has also challenged the top featherweights from any organization around the world to face him in a cross-promotional matchup.

