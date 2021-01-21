A step-by-step guide to how UFC scoring works

The UFC has adopted the Unified Rules of MMA since November 2000. All fights that take place in the promotion are governed by the provisions laid down in the Unified Rules of MMA.

As laid down by the rules, all fights conducted by the UFC will be scored by three judges and they must do so using the 10-point system. Fighters are marked out of 10 points at the end of each round.

The winner of every round will receive 10 points while the loser receives 9. If the judges feel that a certain round is too close to call, they can call it a draw by awarding 10 points to both fighters. When the loser of a round gets completely outclassed, he is awarded eight points instead of nine.

Points are sometimes deducted for illegal strikes. A fighter using an illegal strike might also be handed a DQ loss depending upon the severity of damage such a strike has caused.

There are four factors that UFC judges consider to decide who wins each round in a fight

Striking – The fighter that lands more legal strikes on his opponent will be ahead in terms of striking during a fight. Potentially fight-ending strikes and knockdowns carry more weight than strikes that don't cause severe damage.

Grappling – Grappling is judged based on a fighter's ability to successfully use wrestling and grappling to attack his opponent during a fight. Even takedowns that lead to successful attacks on an opponent are taken into consideration while scoring a round. Fighters are judged on how they use their positions from the ground, regardless of top or bottom, to cause damage to their opponent.

Aggressiveness – A fighter's intent to finish a fight is also taken to consideration by the UFC judges while scoring a fight.

Fighting area (octagon) control – Fighting area control is judged based on how successfully a fighter manages to dictate the pace of the round as well as their position inside the cage.

If a fight lasts the scheduled three or five rounds (only UFC championship and main event fights), then the scores from each round are added to declare the winner.