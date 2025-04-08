A stunned Joe Rogan reacts to China allegedly engineering DNA of babies for enhanced intelligence: "Are they already winning chess championships"?

Joe Rogan recently reacted to reports of China allegedly using DNA engineering to create babies with enhanced intelligence. Rogan joked about such children competing in chess championships and asked about their current age.
In a recent interview with entrepreneur Ben Lamm on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2301), the UFC commentator was told about how China allegedly dabbled in DNA modification that involved "editing the embryos" to create HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) resistant babies.
After Rogan enquired about reports of China also allegedly enhancing intelligence in babies, Lamm responded by saying:
"There's people that say that happened and there's people that it doesn't happen... The CEO of BGI [Beijing Genomics Institute], which is funded by the CCP, has said that they are looking at genes with humans. They are looking at what makes humans more intelligent... This is something that's very real."
In response, Rogan said:
"How old are these kids now?... Are they already winning chess championships? We should find out."
Watch the full episode below:
When Joe Rogan reacted to news of a company trying to revive the wooly mammoth
During a conversation with television personality Forrest Galante on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the famous comedian had his mind blown by reports of Colossal Biosciences, founded by Ben Lamm, trying to bring the wooly mammoth back from extinction.
Speaking to Rogan on the JRE podcast (#1927), Galante went deep on the efforts to revive extinct fauna and said:
"The science is there, like, it's done... It's real-life Jurrassic Park with purpose... The first one they're working on is the wooly mammoth and this has real important conservation implications. They are planning on starting with a hundred mammoths and putting them in a park in Siberia as an experiment."
Reacting to the reports, Rogan stated that he found the process "creepy" and said:
"You can get your cat cloned, or your dog cloned...It's kinda creepy."
Watch a clip from the episode below: