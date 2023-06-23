"A sustained brutal assault" - When UFC alum Rachael Ostovich had to jump off a balcony to escape beating by husband 

Rachael Ostovich has been in the news for a variety of reasons. One such incident that went viral was when she got into an altercation with her then-husband.

Ostovich's husband, Arnold Berdon, is an MMA fighter with a 7-2 record. Ostovich got into it with Berdon after a night out with their family.

Rachael Ostovich took her husband to court over the matter. According to court records, she said:

"After a night out with family, he [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped through my sister's balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times and had a cracked orbital."

Prosecuting attorney Robert Rawson said of the attack:

"This wasn't a single act, it wasn't a single punch. This was a sustained brutal assault... For nearly 10 minutes, the defendant assaulted the victim while she begged for him to stop.''

In 2019, Berdon was sentenced to four years of probation and was charged with domestic assault. It was revealed in court that the Hawaiian MMA fighter was under the influence. Since then, Berdon has apologized publicly.

That being said, Ostovich and Berdon are now divorced. Ostovich has received full custody of their daughter, with Berdon being allowed supervised visits.

According to reports, Berdon will appeal for reconsideration of the custody results after he takes part in anger management and domestic violence intervention classes.

Rachael Ostovich last fought in MMA in 2020, UFC return looks unlikely

Despite Rachael Ostovich's fame, her MMA record leaves a lot to be desired. Ostovich went 1-3 under the UFC banner, losing her last three on the trot. In MMA overall, she is 4-6.

It's unclear whether fans can expect to see her fight again, at least in the UFC octagon.

Ostovich did fight after leaving the UFC when she took on former UFC superstar Paige VanZant under bare-knuckle fighting rules in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Ostovich beat VanZant via unanimous decision in July 2021. The two actually made history, headlining BKFC 19.

Since then, Ostovich has not fought. The bout against VanZant was their second in combat sports, with VanZant winning their MMA match in the UFC via armbar. Will we see the pair face off for a third time? Only time will tell, but as things stand, it looks unlikely.

