“A win would be a blessing” - Deontay Wilder eyes redemption in Saudi showdown with Anthony Joshua

The long-awaited clash between heavyweight titans Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua may finally be on the horizon, with Saudi Arabia poised to host the monumental event in March 2024.

The official announcement hinges on both fighters winning their upcoming December bouts. However, Deontay Wilder's recent message hinted at the gravity of this potential showdown:

"A win would be a blessing for both of us to come out with a win and, once and for all, fight each other. This has been a long time coming, but thank God it's finally here, and I'm looking forward to that day."

The simmering rivalry between Wilder and Joshua dates back to 2019, with dreams of clashing for heavyweight supremacy lingering since. Despite previous attempts and negotiations, the fight remained elusive. However, recent reports suggest both sides have finally agreed on terms, with a March 9th date tentatively booked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But before the desert sands host this epic clash, both Wilder and Joshua must navigate their respective December 23 challenges. Wilder will face Joseph Parker in the co-main event of Joshua's return against Otto Wallin, headlining a stacked DAZN card in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua brings a two-fight win streak to the table, his last victory a thunderous seventh-round knockout of Robert Helenius. The British boxer now boasts a 26-3 professional record. Wilder, meanwhile, is no stranger to knockout power, having decimated Helenius himself in a first-round spectacle last October. The 'Bronze Bomber' currently has a record of 43-2.

"I'm Not Overlooking Anyone"- Deontay Wilder on speculations of overlooking Joseph Parker fight on December

Deontay Wilder is adamant that his December 23 clash with Joseph Parker is a title fight in its own right. Despite the lure of a potential mega-fight with Anthony Joshua in March 2024, Wilder insists his focus is squarely on Parker.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the 'Bronze Bomber' declared:

"I think it's me [who's taking the biggest risk]. I'm taking the biggest risk because they're looking past Parker - but I'm not. Joshua is the biggest fight in combat sport, period. When people talk to me, the main thing they talk about is me and him, all the time. It applies pressure because the world wants to see [it]."

