"A win over Cory will get me a title shot"- Frankie Edgar aiming to fight for UFC bantamweight title [Exclusive]

Frankie Edgar believes a win over Cory Sandhagen this weekend will be enough for him to get a shot at the UFC bantamweight title.

Being a former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar is no stranger to fighting in high caliber title fights. The Answer has also challenged for the UFC featherweight title in the past when he fought Max Holloway in 2019.

During the UFC Vegas 18 virtual media day, Sportskeeda spoke with Frankie Edgar himself. The Answer made it quite clear that a win over the #2 ranked bantamweight contender will put him in title contention, given where Edgar is in his career at the moment.

"Yeah, I think where I'm at my career and win over Cory will get me a title shot."

New school meets old 📚



Will the next shot at bantamweight gold be earned Saturday? #UFCVegas18

Frankie Edgar made his bantamweight debut in 2020. After competing at 155, Edgar had dropped down to 145, and finally in his late 30s, decided to drop down another weight class to 135.

The former UFC lightweight champion was successful in his 135-pound division debut when he put on a showcase against Pedro Munhoz and put away another top contender to get started at bantamweight.

"Perseverance is one of the biggest attributes anybody can have in any avenue of life." - @FrankieEdgar on striving to the be his best.



Read what else the "The Answer" had to say about his upcoming #UFCVegas18 battle with Cory Sandhagen

Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen could be the title eliminator fight

Frankie Edgar will be competing in just his second bantamweight fight this weekend. On the back of a win over a top contender, The Answer will aim to put away Cory Sandhagen. The fight promises to be a solid encounter and has an old school vs new school aura to it.

On the other hand, Cory Sandhagen will be coming into this fight with a win over Marlon Moraes from his last fight. The Sandman stunned the Brazilian with a brutal KO and pretty much sealed his place as a title contender by beating a former title challenger himself.

The winner of the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18 this weekend will be fighting for the title, which, of course, will be decided at UFC 259. Reigning champion Petr Yan, who won the vacant belt at UFC 251 by beating Jose Aldo, will face Aljamain Sterling.