"Aaah sh*t, here we go again" - When Israel Adesanya mocked Jon Jones for 2020 DUI arrest with a series of online memes

Israel Adesanya recently pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on August 19, which was just three weeks before his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

As per reports, Adesanya had 87 milligrams of alcohol in his body per 100 milliliters of blood, which is above the legal limit of 50 milligrams of alcohol. Additionally, the threshold for being charged is 80 milligrams.

Interestingly, Israel Adesanya had a field day on Twitter when Jon Jones was arrested for drunk driving back in 2020. It is worth noting that Adesanya and Jones were at odds at the time and it was a perfect opportunity for him to make fun of 'Bones'.

With Israel Adesanya being charged with a similar felony, let's take a look at the tweets the former UFC middleweight champion put out while making a mockery of Jon Jones.

Michael Bisping claims Khamzat Chimaev can fight for the title next instead of Israel Adesanya

'The Last Stylebender' suffered an upset defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of the middleweight division. While the UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his interest in a rematch between the two, many believe that Adesanya shouldn't be given an immediate rematch.

Speaking about it during his recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping claimed that Khamzat Chimaev could potentially fall into the title picture if gets past Paulo Costa next month at UFC 294. He said:

"It's been a long time since Khamzat Chimaev fought, last time was against Kevin Holland. Once again, went out there, two minutes 13 [seconds], submitted him with a d'arce choke. But that was last September, a year ago."

He added:

"If Khamzat wins, is he fighting for the belt next? 'Cause I'll tell you what, Dricus du Plessis won't like it, Robert Whittaker won't, Izzy won't like it, Jared Cannonier won't like it! Sean Strickland, he might not like it either! But the reality is that if Khamzat Chimaev goes out there and can do what he does to everybody else, against Paulo Costa, there is you're next contender for the middleweight title."

Watch the video below from 10:15: