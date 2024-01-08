"About damn time" - Fans react as Andrew Tate reportedly set to be returned his seized assets following appeal win

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate won an appeal to have his seized assets returned to him by the Romanian authorities.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in December 2022 and had multiple assets, including cars and properties seized. In a recent development, the Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned the decision to seize the Tate brothers' assets.

Investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed confirmed the news in a post on X. He wrote:

"BREAKING: ANDREW TATE WINS APPEAL WILL HAVE HIS CEASED ASSETS RETURNED Justice continues to prevail and @Cobratate and @TateTheTalisman keep winning."

Fans welcomed the overturning of the decision for the Tate brothers with one fan remarking that it was long overdue.

Other fans happily celebrated the decision and congratulated the Tates.

One of the fans insinuated that some of the Romanian authorities were in the recently-publicized list of over 170 Jeffrey Epstein asssociates who were allegedly a part of his s*x trafficking ring.

"I am pretty sure some of Romanians officials on Jeffrey Epstein list."

Andrew Tate confirms $27 million worth of seized assets will be returned to him

Andrew Tate confirmed the news of the impending return of his seized assets on X himself.

Tate revealed the value of his seized assets to be $27 million worth of houses, cars, gold, and cash. He explained that his prosecutors were short on evidence and could only seize any further amount that they could prove was illicit. He wrote:

"They stole 27 million without a single shred of evidence that we had many money illegally. A very smart judge threw it out. Now they have to prove to a new judge what money we “made” If they prove 10k, they can keep 10k. They won’t prove a thing because it never happened. 27M of houses cars gold and cash on its way back to me. Mashallah."

