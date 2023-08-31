"About to fix the US and China relation" - UFC fans left in splits as Colby Covington slides into Zhang Weili's comments again

Colby Covington is back in Zhang Weili's comments section on social media. While the UFC welterweight star is widely known for his brash, unfiltered, and outspoken persona, 'Chaos' seems to have a soft spot for the women's strawweight champion.

Covington has built a reputation as a notorious troll on social media over the past few years. The former interim welterweight champion is a bonafide master of weaponizing trash talk and has made a habit of brutally slandering his opponents before every fight. However, the 35-year-old seems to deviate from his usual self whenever Zhang Weili uploads pictures of herself on socials.

Earlier this year, 'Magnum' posted some throwback pictures of her from 2015 on Instagram, and keen-eyed fans spotted Colby Covington sweetly complimenting her in the comments section. The trend soon became a common occurrence, and fans can't help but be amused.

Covington was recently found in the comments section under Zhang Weili's latest Instagram post. The Chinese fighter posted herself getting a makeover, and 'Chaos' appreciatively commented:

"Natural Beauty."

Tickled fans soon took to the comment's replies to make their thoughts known.

One fan jokingly wrote:

"Colby about to fix the US and China relation. The true GOAT."

Another fan claimed:

"Colby, you know she's the one who'll be wearing the pants right."

Another user wrote:

"Colby ready to ditch his h*es for tru love. What a moment."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshot from @zhangweilimma on Instagram

Colby Covington claims Jon Jones is behind him getting pulled from UFC 295 co-main event

Colby Covington recently claimed that Jon Jones pulled some strings and had him removed as a co-main competitor on the UFC 295 card.

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the headliner of UFC 296 in December. Over the past few months, 'Chaos' has been vocal about his desire to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 296.

Covington also pointed out that an entertaining pre-fight press conference with him grilling Jon Jones about his past would be possible if they competed on the same card. However, it seems 'Bones' doesn't like the idea.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Colby Covington accused Jon Jones of having him pulled from the UFC 296 card. He stated:

"A little birdie told me, Michael, that he went to the behind, backstage with the suits, and the big dogs in the UFC, and said he refuses to share a card with me so they're going to give him what he wants. They don't want to ruin their New York show."

