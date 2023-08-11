"About to get a new girlfriend" - Tristan Tate makes mocking response after Sam Bankman-Fried is set to go back to jail

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate were recently freed from house arrest after a widely covered legal conflict. The ex-kickboxer and his younger sibling had been accused of offenses such as r*pe, human trafficking, and orchestrating a criminal enterprise that exploited women.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal's verdict arrived subsequent to the official charges leveled against 'Cobra', Tristan, and two Romanian women in June. The court's decision restricts the mobility of these four individuals to Bucharest Municipality and the adjacent Ilfov County unless they acquire authorization from a judge to travel elsewhere.

Tristan Tate seized the chance to ridicule the situation as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried confronts the possibility of being sent back to jail for witness tampering charges:

"Somebody in jail is about to get a new girlfriend … Straighten that hair, spray of perfume? Jail is no place for weak men. I hope he doesn’t face any violence, but that he does face justice."

Bankman-Fried has entered a plea of not guilty in relation to allegations of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and election finance violations. These charges are linked to the dramatic downfall of his cryptocurrency company. The collapse of FTX and its affiliated trading entity, Alameda Research, occurred in November, resulting in the dissolution of a virtual trading enterprise that, at one juncture, had garnered a market valuation of $32 billion.

Fans react to Tristan Tate's ridicule of Sam Bankman-Fried

Fans swiftly responded to Tristan Tate's mockery of Sam Bankman-Fried in the post's comments section with a range of responses.

"His jail cell would Look WAY different from yours."

"They won’t bother with the hair or perfume let’s be honest."

"Wonder if he can hop on yours and Andrew's vlog, little cameo appearance."

"He is allowed to have a laptop!?? What kind of jail time is that???? I hope his laptop operation will be under somebody's watch!!!"

"He better go to jail, but you never know with rich connections."

"Ya know he’s going straight to solitary confinement or a special celebrity section which is very similar to solitary."

"I doubt he will go to real jail."

