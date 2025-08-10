"Absolute robbery" - MMA world reacts as Steve Erceg earns decision win over Ode Osbourne in back-and-forth battle at UFC Vegas 109

The UFC Vegas 109 co-headliner is officially in the books, and Steve Erceg has snapped his three-fight losing streak by edging out a unanimous decision victory to defeat Ode Osbourne.
Erceg was initially booked to face Hyun Sung Park at 125 pounds, but his opponent was pulled from the fight to face Tatsuro Taira a week back at UFC Vegas 108. However, the Aussie was unbothered by the opponent change and was adamant to make a statement in his bantamweight showdown.
Osbourne started the bout strong, showcasing his speed and winning Round 1 on all three of the judges' scorecards. However, 'Astroboy' fired back in the following rounds using better shot selection and mixing up his wrestling. He ended up winning Rounds 2 and 3 to get his hand raised after going the distance.
The decision has received mixed reactions from the MMA world, as some believe that Osbourne had done enough to defeat Erceg. Several fans and fighters took to social media to express their discontentment. One fan wrote:
"@ufc Absolute robbery."
The same user shared another tweet, slamming Erceg's performance and criticizing the scorecards.
"Steve Erceg got FRAUD checked. [The] Judges gave him a robbery win. I am getting sick of these judges & these MMA fans being okay with this sh*t."
Another fan pointed out that Erceg takes far too much damage in his fights and needs to work on his defense.
"There’s one extremely evident trend in every Steve Erceg fight…Dude gets hit far too clean, far too often. Needs to keep that chin tucked."
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to social media to debate who won the closely contested Round 2.
"Who won that second round between Erceg and Osbourne?"
Check out more fan reactions below: