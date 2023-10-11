"Absolutely insane" - Molly-Mae Hague and fans stunned as Tommy Fury posts 9-week transformation ahead of KSI fight

Ahead of his upcoming encounter against KSI, Tommy Fury uploaded a post on social media that is getting a lot of attention from fans.

Tyson Fury's half-brother took to Instagram to share side-by-side images showing the drastic change in his physique in a nine-week period.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

One individual praised 'TNT' for his commitment to achieving the shredded physique.

"Incredible commitment!!!!"

Another user claimed that the picture showing Fury's incredible physical transformation might be a lighting trick.

"I mean let's be real maybe there's a few gains but what makes it look different is FERSURE the lighting lol, certain lighting will show your veins & show more details where as to the one on left usually in cloudy days, it's not gonna show all of your detailed gains."

One person predicted the 24-year-old would knock KSI out in their upcoming fight.

"Jeeeeesus. KSI getting knocked clean out."

Fury's partner Molly-Mae Hague also gave her reaction to 'TNT's' picture on Instagram.

"Absolutely insane."

One user was not impressed with the post and implied that Fury might be using PEDs.

"Too many veins, I'mma need to see a drug test ASAP."

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

Fans react to Tommy Fury's Instagram post

When are Tommy Fury and KSI fighting?

Tommy Fury and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI are all set to lock horns in a professional six-round boxing match. The event will take place on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Both Fury and KSI are undefeated in their boxing careers with a record of 9-0 and 4-0-1NC respectively.

'TNT' is coming off a split-decision win against Jake Paul. Meanwhile, KSI competed against Joe Fournier in his last outing. The fight was initially declared a KO victory for the British influencer but the result was later overturned to a no-contest due to KSI landing an elbow.

Apart from KSI vs. Fury, another intriguing matchup in the form of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will also take place on the card. The back-and-forth between the two on social media has generated significant interest among the fans.