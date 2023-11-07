"Absurdly beautiful" - Fans react as UFC's Brookliyn Wren poses in stunning black Playboy bunny outfit for Halloween '23

UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren has left fans stunned with her black Playboy bunny outfit for Halloween.

Wren started working with the UFC back in 2017. Since then, she has made quite a name for herself and is considered to be one of the best ring girls. At just the age of 14, she caught the attention of a talent scout during a model search in Las Vegas and was flown out to New York.

Along with working as a UFC ring girl, Brookliyn Wren also works as a model for clothing brands and calendar shoots. She is also quite active on Instagram, where she often receives a lot of admiration from her fans.

The same happened recently she Wren posted pictures of herself in a stunning black Playboy bunny outfit for Halloween '23. Take a look at her post below:

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section of her post. Take a look a look at some of the best reactions below:

When Brookliyn Wren spoke about being caught in between the UFC 229 post-fight scuffle

Brookliyn Wren once found herself in a rather unusual position after being caught in between the UFC 229 post-fight chaos. On the night, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov finally took their rivalry to the cage, and the latter won via a fourth-round submission.

However, what unfolded next wasn't expected by anyone. Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon to attack McGregor's team, and total chaos ensued. Recalling the incident during an interview with TMZ Sports back in 2020, Wren said:

"Fighters always hop on top of the cage when they win. So when Khabib was doing it [hopping on top of the cage], I didn't think anything of it. So I'm sitting there... and I'm like, I don't know what's happening... I look over, and they are running off. Next thing I know, there is like fights everywhere, and I just kind of got stuck."

She added:

"I was there until it completely ended because I just was stuck in the middle of all the chaos, and there were just fights... all around me. It was pretty crazy."

Catch Brookliyn Wren's comments below (0:47):