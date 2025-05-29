“Accept everything and enjoy it” - Yuki Yoza reveals the advice he received from A-list teammates Takeru, Masaaki Noiri 

Yuki Yoza’s promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 was a test in more ways than one. It was his first time fighting under the ONE Championship banner, his first walkout at Lumpinee Stadium, and his first appearance against an undefeated opponent with momentum on his side.

Through it all, Yoza leaned on advice from the people who’ve already been there. He told ONE Championship

"They told me to enjoy all of this situation. They said a ONE debut fight only happens once, so accept everything and enjoy it. It was tough, but I think I was able to enjoy it."

Yoza trains with Japan’s top-tier talent at Team Vasileus, including kickboxing stars Takeru Segawa and interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri. Both teammates helped him frame the moment as something to take in, not fear.

That shift in mindset allowed Yoza to stay calm under pressure and deliver a composed, technical win over Elbrus Osmanov to start his ONE campaign.

“It was a good experience” - Yuki Yoza proud to experience the power of fighting on the ONE Championship’s global stage

Yuki Yoza’s takeaway from his first fight week with ONE wasn’t about the result. It was about the environment, how everything felt faster, less predictable, and more physical than he was used to back home.

"I guess the roughness of the exchanges and things like that are part of fighting on the world stage. I think that kind of thing wouldn't really happen with Japanese fighters, so including that, it was a good experience and fun."

Yoza treated it as part of the job, so there was no panic or overwhelm, just quiet adjustment.

"It was unusual for me to get pushed around, but I think because my body felt quite strong, I didn't feel like I was getting thrown around that much."

