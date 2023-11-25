"Accidentally posted this from your drafts dawg" - Charles Jourdain's plan to use "step sister" strategy for next fight has fans losing their minds

Charles Jourdain was heavy on the innuendo in a recent social media post.

Jourdain next tests his skills against Sean Woodson at UFC 297 on January 20th in Toronto, Canada, and 'Air' is locked into his preparation. On his personal X/Twitter account, he touched on the significant reach advantage of his upcoming opponent, writing:

"For this fight I'm at disadvantage because of the reach. I will use the same strategy I use with my Step Sister Penetrate and dominate."

A myriad of gifs and photo reactions emerged within the emerging X thread from the above post.

Some joked around that Jourdain accidentally posted this and to take it down now. This was evident from @HBKSmile, who said:

"You accidentally posted this from your drafts dawg, delete this."

Some looked at the post as purely for promotion and were enthusiastic about UFC 297 overall. This sentiment was expressed by @RobbieSnipe, who stated:

"Sell it charles!! This show is a chance for all canadian fighters to make it big!!"

Some were flabbergasted and needed answers, like @CombatHaven, who quipped:

"Use with your what now??"

Some were gobsmacked by Jourdain's joke, such as @abscondedllama, who said:

"I'm sorry what😐"

Some congratulated the surging Canadian 145-pounder, like @cnoteone, who stated:

"Atta boy champ"

There were those on X who felt like this was the ideal path to victory. This was articulated by @Velocitydtd, who jokingly quipped:

"Perfect strategy"

Images Courtesy: @JourdianAir Tweet thread

Charles Jourdain's UFC tenure so far

Jourdain captured belts at featherweight and lightweight within Canada's historically rich TKO promotion before debuting in the UFC in May 2019.

Charles Jourdain is riding back-to-back victories heading into this upcoming contest in his home country. Jourdain bested Kron Gracie via unanimous decision at UFC 288 and defeated Ricardo Ramos by first-round guillotine choke in a September UFC Fight Night bout.

Charles Jourdain has scored other noteworthy MMA wins over the likes of Lando Vannata, Andre Ewell, Doo Ho Choi, and Alex Morgan, to name but a few.