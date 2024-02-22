"Add Sean Strickland", "This is my Super Bowl" - Fans go head over heels as Laura Sanko and Nina-Marie Daniele drop grappling collab

Fans were sent into a frenzy after Laura Sanko and Nina-Marie Daniele grappled at the UFC P.I.

Sanko is currently one of the UFC's more recognizable faces. A former professional fighter herself, Sanko regularly appears on ESPN as an analyst for the UFC. On the flip side, Daniele has seen a meteoric rise over the past two years and has emerged as one of the most popular personalities in the MMA community.

The two recently collaborated and were seen grappling in a video posted on the YouTube channel One on One MMA.

Take a look at the video below:

As one would expect, the video quickly garnered a lot of attention. As a result, fans flooded the video's comment section while expressing their admiration for the two MMA media personalities. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Welcome men of culture, just another day"

"Now repeat the day and add Sean Strickland"

"This matchup is perfect for UFC 300"

"This is my Superbowl"

Fan reactions

What did Laura Sanko say after becoming the first female commentator in modern UFC history?

Last year in February, Laura Sanko made her UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68. in doing so, she became the second-ever female in the history of the promotion to hold that distinction. Moreover, Sanko became the first female to do it in the modern era of the UFC.

This is certainly a huge achievement, and Sanko was visibly at a loss of words while describing her emotions. During a media interaction at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, she revealed what the unique achievement meant for her:

"It's hard to encapsulate what that means, honestly. To became the first female commentator since UFC 1, it was a goal of mine for a very, very long and so it's almost surreal to stand here, having achieved it, to be honest, because last year, when I was walking on this red carpet it was not a reality and now it is. So it is kind of interesting to be here, full circle... It feels good to represent the woman who loves this sport so much."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments in the video below (2:23):