"I can do a couple styles" - Adrian Yanez confident he can beat former bantamweight champion Petr Yan

Adrian Yanez likes his chances against someone who was a UFC champion not all that long ago.

On a recent episode of The FightWeek Show, Yanez was speaking with Ola Akande and was asked about how he sees a possible Petr Yan bout going down.

Adrian Yanez said:

"I feel like I beat Petr Yan, man. I feel like every fighter should. I feel like every fighter should say that. But I really do feel that. Especially looking at his style, me looking at my style. I can do a couple styles. I feel like Petr Yan only really kind of does the high guard, he does a takedown every once in a while.

"I've seen that high guard way too many times. I've sparred with boxers. I've sparred with Muay Thai guys. A lot of these guys, man, I'm able to outwork them with the high guard."

Watch the video/ interview below:

Yan has held UFC bantamweight hardware twice; claiming the vacant gold against Jose Aldo at UFC 251 and winning an interim belt against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.

'No Mercy' has a pair of defeats to Aljamain Sterling through the stretch of those aforementioned wins.The first loss came from his infamous illegal knee to a grounded opponent at UFC 259. The second defeat came by way of split decision at UFC 273.

Yan also was a defending ACB, now ACA, bantamweight world champion previously and would represent a sizable step up in competition for Yanez.

Adrian Yanez's UFC tenure so far

Yanez is riding a nine-fight winning streak overall with five straight victories under the UFC banner specifically.

He cut his teeth on circuits like LFA, Fury FC, and Bellator MMA.This was before his Contender Series victory over Brady Huang via sub-40 seconds first-round knockout in his August 2020 bout.

His last opponent Tony Kelley was sent his walking papers from the UFC. This was following a knockout loss to Yanez at UFC Austin on June 18th.

Adrian Yanez's prior Octagon victories came against Davey Grant, Randy Costa, Gustavo Lopez, and Victor Rodriguez.

How do you feel about Yanez's thoughts on a hypothetical Yan fight? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far