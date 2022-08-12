“It was a unique energy” - Adriano Moraes talks about meeting the Ruotolo brothers for the first time

Adriano Moraes and the Ruotolo brothers have something in common and it’s not jiu jitsu. The three superstars were filmed showing off cool skateboarding tricks at a mini ramp in California a few weeks ago.

The trio met during the ONE and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference in Los Angeles and had some fun together after hours at the RVCA training center to practice some jiu jitsu. Adriano Moraes was stoked to finally meet “jiu-jitsu’s first child stars” in the flesh and bond with them over their favorite hobbies.

Speaking about their encounter, Moraes told ONE Championship:

“It was very cool! After training, we went to a mini ramp at the RVCA. I started skating, and then the Ruotolo brothers came and everyone skated along. We were skating and exchanging ideas. It was a unique energy. It was very cool."

He coninued about him meeting them for the first time:

"It was the first time I met them. I had already heard about them and seen some videos of them fighting in jiu-jitsu since childhood and winning several championships. But this was the first time I saw them in person.”

It was great to see Adriano Moraes get some down time after a long week of press conferences and media interviews. He was on stage earlier that week to promote the highly anticipated flyweight world title rematch with Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

The Brazilian superstar is up for his third world title defense following his latest victory against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X earlier this year. Fans are stoked to see Moraes compete with the MMA legend for a second time on US primetime on Friday, August 26.

Adriano Moraes anxious to become the “new face of MMA”

Adriano Moraes saw a second opportunity to make history again and he took it without hesitation.

Another world title rematch against a formidable rival such as Demetrious Johnson was too good to pass on, especially now that ONE and Amazon Prime Video have struck a deal to air 12 fight events on US primetime.

If Moraes can pull off another upset victory by beating one of the world’s greatest MMA fighters on the planet, it will be the start of a new era for the Brazilian world champion.

At the press conference, Moraes gave a statement about the fight:

“I’m a very disciplined MMA and jiu-jitsu athlete, and that’s why I believe I can be the new face of MMA in the United States. I am always waiting for new opportunities, and I always ask God to show me the way. If that’s his will, I’ll take it, for sure.”

