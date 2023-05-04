Adriano Moraes considers trilogy with Demetrious Johnson on US soil a legacy fight

Adriano Moraes believes closing out his already-iconic trilogy with Demetrious Johnson in the United States will help further his legacy as one of the greatest flyweights in the history of the sport.

After splitting highlight-reel-worthy knockouts in their first two meetings, Adriano Moraes and reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will square off for a third and final time in the ONE Fight Night 10 main event this Friday night.

Ahead of their highly anticipated “threequel", Moraes shared his thoughts on making his own debut in the United States and what that will mean for his legacy:

'Mikinho' told ONE Championship:

“I’ve been fighting in Asia for 10 years and I’ve always wanted to fight in America... I think it’s going to be really good for my legacy. I’m really excited for my US debut too.”

Demetrious Johnson will be in familiar territory, having dominated the North American combat sports scene before a historic trade sent him to ONE Championship in 2018. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been nothing short of spectacular, scoring three straight wins en route to becoming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion. The victory led him directly to then-ONE world champion Adriano Moraes.

In their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, Adriano Moraes shocked fans around the world when he scored a brutal second-round knockout against the flyweight great. 16 months later, Johnson would exact his revenge by delivering a brilliantly timed flying knee knockout to capture his first ONE world championship.

On Friday night, the two flyweight superstars will meet once again in front of a sold-out crowd in the 1stBank Center.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes