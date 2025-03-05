Adriano Moraes happy to fight anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him: "I just go there to do my best"

Brazilian MMA superstar Adriano Moraes is ready to welcome any opponent that ONE Championship will give him, regardless of who that would be. Moraes doubled down on this idea during his recent appearance on Fight Bananas' YouTube channel for an interview, where he revealed:

"As an employee, I just go there to do the job, you know. So if they don't have other options of fighters for me, I don't care. I just go there to do my best."

Watch Adriano Moraes' full interview here:

The former ONE flyweight MMA world champion is scheduled to face Japanese star Yuya Wakamatsu in a championship rematch on March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the latter's home crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

'Mikinho' looks to reclaim the 26-pound golden belt and repeat history against 'Little Piranha.' Moraes submitted Wakamatsu during their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE: X.

He is fresh off another submission win over Danny Kingad in his previous outing at ONE 169 last November 2024, which was his 11th victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Adriano Moraes wants to cement his legacy against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

With his stacked resume, the American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative has already earned his spot among the best in the MMA world and simply doesn't have anything to prove.

But Adriano Moraes heads into the rerun with Wakamatsu with a mindset that a win for him could cement his legacy, as he said during his recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I don't have anything to prove anymore. I'm an eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion - with the most finishes. I just want to prove to myself that I can still win this title fight. I just want to prove to myself that I can still fight and show that the fire I have inside my heart is still burning."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via PPV at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

